DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 15.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,194,000 after buying an additional 261,617 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at $8,234,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at $438,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $61.66 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $257.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DASH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $88,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,241,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $88,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,406 shares in the company, valued at $6,241,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $3,956,371.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 787,128 shares in the company, valued at $50,187,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,284 shares of company stock valued at $8,550,662 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

