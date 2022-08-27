Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Position Lowered by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Twilio by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 256.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Twilio by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 14,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,211 shares in the company, valued at $13,420,815.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,420,815.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,349 shares of company stock worth $1,128,148. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $72.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.53. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.10 and a 1-year high of $373.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.49.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.20.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.