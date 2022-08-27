Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of W. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. Wishbone Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,634,000 after purchasing an additional 365,000 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on W shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $140.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.38.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

Wayfair Stock Down 7.1 %

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $69,256.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,769 shares in the company, valued at $8,570,350.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $69,256.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,570,350.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $317,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,189.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,251 shares of company stock worth $994,669. 27.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W stock opened at $53.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.91. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $298.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.45.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Articles

