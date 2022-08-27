Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the first quarter worth $12,088,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $8,000,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $364,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $5,356,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.
Innovative International Acquisition Stock Performance
IOAC stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01. Innovative International Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $10.50.
Innovative International Acquisition Profile
Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovative International Acquisition (IOAC)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative International Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative International Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.