Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the first quarter worth $12,088,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $8,000,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $364,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $5,356,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Innovative International Acquisition Stock Performance

IOAC stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01. Innovative International Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $10.50.

Innovative International Acquisition Profile

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

