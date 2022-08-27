Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) Shares Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Arena Investors LP boosted its position in Health Assurance Acquisition by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arena Investors LP now owns 355,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Health Assurance Acquisition alerts:

Health Assurance Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAAC opened at $9.94 on Friday. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87.

About Health Assurance Acquisition

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.