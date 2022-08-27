28,487 Shares in Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 28,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ONYX. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at $20,008,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at $10,481,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at $9,910,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at $7,627,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at $6,817,000.

ONYX stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. Onyx Acquisition Co. I has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01.

Onyx Acquisition Co I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on general industrials sectors, such as aerospace and defense, air freight and logistics, airlines, building products, commercial services and supplies, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, industrial conglomerates, machinery, marine, professional services, road and rail, distributors, and transportation infrastructure, as well as the construction technology sector.

