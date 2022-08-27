556 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $32,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $425.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.39. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.75 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The company has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Argus lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $730.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $623.42.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
