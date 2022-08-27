556 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $32,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $425.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.39. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.75 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The company has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Argus lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $730.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $623.42.

About Charter Communications



Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

