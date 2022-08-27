200,000 Shares in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAOU) Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAOU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $5,422,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $3,521,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $3,021,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,012,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,206,000.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Stock Performance

PLAOU stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $10.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.09.

About Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the healthcare, food and beverage, logistics, agribusiness, education, and financial services sectors primarily in Latin America.

