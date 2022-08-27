Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys New Stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 56.3% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors own 48.27% of the company’s stock.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Price Performance

NASDAQ USCT opened at $10.07 on Friday. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02.

About TKB Critical Technologies 1

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

