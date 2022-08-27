Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 10,160 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,160 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 10,208 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 486,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,402,000 after buying an additional 18,840 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of MRVI opened at $22.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.75. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $61.59. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.53.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

