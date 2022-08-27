Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $327,000 in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 22,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

ARDC stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.51. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $16.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This is an increase from Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

