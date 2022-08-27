Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $277,000 Investment in TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TG Venture Acquisition Price Performance

TG Venture Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. TG Venture Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92.

About TG Venture Acquisition

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industries primarily within the space technology, financial technology, technology, media and telecom, and related sectors in the United States and other developed countries.

