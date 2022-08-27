PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Shares Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) by 103.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,611 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 96,871 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 573,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 85,874 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 71,787 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $619,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 37,202 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.52. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $16.66.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

