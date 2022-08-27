Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 417.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingles Markets

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $44,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Price Performance

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $92.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.55. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $63.21 and a 52-week high of $102.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

