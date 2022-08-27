Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 215 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 13.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 897,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,241,000 after acquiring an additional 107,364 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Logitech International by 6.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Logitech International by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 5.3% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 423,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,690,000 after purchasing an additional 21,476 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Logitech International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Logitech International from CHF 72 to CHF 66 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Logitech International from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Logitech International Price Performance

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.22. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $106.25.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.9742 per share. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Logitech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.79%.

Insider Transactions at Logitech International

In other news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,674.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Articles

