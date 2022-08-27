Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $287,000 in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 43,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares during the period. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $816,000. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

IQI stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $13.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0446 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.