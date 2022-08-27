120,958 Shares in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 120,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHY. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth $602,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 391,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 98,542 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 320,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 73,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $2.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

