Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $320,000 in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 71,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,865 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 447,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 353,895 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 87,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 2,290.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51,893 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 49,722 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:HIO opened at $4.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.25. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $5.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

