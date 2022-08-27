20,081 Shares in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 383,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 18,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 482.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 103,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.50. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $17.25.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.