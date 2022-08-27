Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $334,000 Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Aaron’s in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aaron’s during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Aaron’s to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Aaron’s to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $12.80 on Friday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $31.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.39. The company has a market cap of $393.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $610.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.65 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 2.89%. Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.86%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

