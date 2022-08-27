Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,586 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Quanta Services by 64.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.2% during the first quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 76,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,021,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 24,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 28.2% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 12,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PWR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

Quanta Services Price Performance

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $144.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.78. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.91 and a 1-year high of $149.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.