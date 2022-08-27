Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Shares in Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 35,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWSS. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Springwater Special Situations by 27.2% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 887,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 189,625 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Springwater Special Situations by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 839,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 48,880 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations during the fourth quarter worth $7,090,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Springwater Special Situations in the 4th quarter valued at $2,926,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Springwater Special Situations in the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Springwater Special Situations Price Performance

Shares of SWSS stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87. Springwater Special Situations Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

About Springwater Special Situations

Springwater Special Situations Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

