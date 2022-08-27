Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $353,000 in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 55,354 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QUOT. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 7.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 57.3% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 16,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 96,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Quotient Technology

In other news, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $58,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 360,108 shares in the company, valued at $846,253.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $180,950 over the last ninety days. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quotient Technology Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quotient Technology stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $7.92.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QUOT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.