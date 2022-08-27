Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) by 163.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,326 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.06% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,826 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 93,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 30,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $15.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

