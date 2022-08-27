Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 3,582 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $89.43 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.70 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.31 and its 200-day moving average is $99.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.