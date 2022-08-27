Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 456 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $42.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average is $59.21. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $98.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 95.46%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4190.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

