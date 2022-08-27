Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.31% of Maxpro Capital Acquisition worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,976,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,291,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $11,321,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $3,418,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JMAC opened at $10.08 on Friday. Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Profile

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

Further Reading

