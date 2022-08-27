Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 16,378 The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $118,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance

GDV stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.58. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $19.49 and a 52 week high of $27.61.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $46,747.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,822.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $46,747.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,822.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $105,716.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

