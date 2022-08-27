Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $420,000 Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 70.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,314 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 669.2% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBA. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

RBA stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

