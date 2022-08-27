Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VOYA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.27.
Voya Financial Stock Performance
NYSE VOYA opened at $62.51 on Thursday. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Financial
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,513,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $896,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,316 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Voya Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,890,000 after acquiring an additional 519,701 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,628,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,563,000 after acquiring an additional 524,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Voya Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,528,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $233,948,000 after acquiring an additional 43,938 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Voya Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,196,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $212,091,000 after acquiring an additional 162,318 shares during the period.
About Voya Financial
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
