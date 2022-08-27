Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VOYA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.27.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

NYSE VOYA opened at $62.51 on Thursday. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Financial

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.28. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.50 million. Analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,513,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $896,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,316 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Voya Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,890,000 after acquiring an additional 519,701 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,628,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,563,000 after acquiring an additional 524,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Voya Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,528,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $233,948,000 after acquiring an additional 43,938 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Voya Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,196,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $212,091,000 after acquiring an additional 162,318 shares during the period.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading

