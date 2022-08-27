Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Avnet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Avnet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Avnet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Avnet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $44.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.28. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,063,786.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

