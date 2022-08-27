Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 16,080 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,080 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.40% of Abiomed worth $210,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 15.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,412,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abiomed Price Performance

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $258.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.41. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.85 and a 1 year high of $379.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $277.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Abiomed Profile

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Articles

