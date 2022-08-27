Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $189,000 Stock Holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) by 118.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,128 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Manhattan Bridge Capital worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 355,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Blooom Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 50.1% in the first quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 36,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 12,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the first quarter worth $133,000. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOAN stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.64%.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

