Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.83% of STERIS worth $201,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 6,323.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,139,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $277,353,000 after buying an additional 1,121,711 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,152,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in STERIS by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,520,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $370,068,000 after acquiring an additional 480,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in STERIS by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,128,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,978,576,000 after acquiring an additional 452,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter worth approximately $64,585,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $545,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,540.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STERIS Stock Down 4.4 %

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS stock opened at $200.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88 and a beta of 0.71. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $192.40 and a twelve month high of $255.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on STERIS from $248.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

STERIS Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.