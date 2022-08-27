Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $204.65 Million Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,505,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,272 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.94% of Cincinnati Financial worth $204,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 433,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after acquiring an additional 60,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $100.83 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $93.41 and a 52 week high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.27.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 510 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,030 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CINF. StockNews.com downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

