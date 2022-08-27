Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 922,123 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,154,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922,123 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.22% of Yum China worth $214,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.97. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $63.45.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

About Yum China

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

