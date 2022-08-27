CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in CDW by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in CDW by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in CDW by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in CDW by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in CDW by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

CDW stock opened at $179.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.60 and a 200-day moving average of $171.55. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $152.15 and a 52 week high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

