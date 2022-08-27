Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,860 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 8.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 49.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Up 0.8 %

Sanofi stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $103.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.38.

About Sanofi

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.