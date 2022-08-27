Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after buying an additional 12,912 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $114.22 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.38 and a twelve month high of $155.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Further Reading

