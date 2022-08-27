Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 57,194 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,194 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.10% of Gartner worth $270,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IT opened at $294.95 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.74.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $3,067,660.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,413,484.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $3,067,660.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,413,484.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.55, for a total transaction of $390,789.75. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,150.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,219 shares of company stock valued at $6,865,796 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

