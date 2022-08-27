Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $270.74 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,958,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,251 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.89% of CBRE Group worth $270,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group stock opened at $80.43 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.26.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

