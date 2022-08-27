Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 352 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,847 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Lennar by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC increased its position in Lennar by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. First Washington CORP increased its position in Lennar by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 34,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 66,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.92.

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Lennar stock opened at $80.33 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.74. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.74. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

