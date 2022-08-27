Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $483,000 Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter worth $42,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter worth $207,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meridian Bioscience

In other news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 13,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $406,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 13,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $406,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 44,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $1,327,027.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,879,693.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,600,868 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Stock Down 0.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIVO. William Blair downgraded Meridian Bioscience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

