Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Takes Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 56,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 562,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,747,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in ONEOK by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 50,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ONEOK by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 686,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,486,000 after acquiring an additional 65,323 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on OKE. Mizuho raised their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

ONEOK Trading Down 2.7 %

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OKE opened at $64.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.95 and a 200-day moving average of $63.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.70 and a 52 week high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

