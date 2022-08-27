Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 3.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Sanofi by 6.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 897,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,065,000 after buying an additional 53,822 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $718,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 19.5% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 5.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $40.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $103.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.48. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.40.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. Research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

SNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Sanofi from €121.00 ($123.47) to €127.00 ($129.59) in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.38.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

