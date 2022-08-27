Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime Sells 22,757 Shares of Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX) Stock

Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 22,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $53,023.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,476,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,081,216.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vaxxinity Stock Down 1.7 %

VAXX stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52. Vaxxinity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $22.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxxinity

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VAXX. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vaxxinity by 7,829.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 15,658 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxxinity

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease (AD) that is in phase 2 clinical trial; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy that is in phase 1 clinical trial; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

