Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of RL opened at $94.10 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $86.54 and a 1 year high of $135.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RL shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.92.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.