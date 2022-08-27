William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Flex by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 18,393 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Flex during the first quarter worth about $2,694,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Flex by 10.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 33,349 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Flex during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Flex during the first quarter valued at $492,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $19.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53.

In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 6,755 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $121,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,386. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 6,755 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $121,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,386. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,655 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $97,096.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,002.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 637,237 shares of company stock valued at $9,633,019 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Argus raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

