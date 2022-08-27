Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,599 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 274.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $72.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.14 and its 200 day moving average is $61.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.41.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

