Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pecaut & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE:BLDR opened at $62.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.25. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $3.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stephens dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.77.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.